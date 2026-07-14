Cedric Coward Records Double-Double Against Mavericks
Cedric Coward accumulated 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block, and two three-pointers in Monday's 96-88 Summer League loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The 2025 No. 11 overall pick needed 23 shots to get there, including a 2-for-9 mark from deep, but the rebounding and secondary playmaking helped save the line. Coward averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists as a rookie, so his fantasy case is not new. The concern is efficiency, though his minutes, boards, and defensive stats give him a useful path if Memphis keeps leaning on him.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA