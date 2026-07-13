Cam Skattebo Expected to be Ready Early in Training Camp
Cam Skattebo (ankle) is expected to be ready to participate early in training camp this summer, according to ESPN. Harbaugh added that Skattebo is further ahead of receiver Malik Nabers (knee) "based on the type of injury." Skattebo suffered a season-ending dislocated ankle in Week 8 of his rookie season and required surgery, but he took part in some 11-on-11 team drills at mandatory minicamp in June. Barring a setback during training camp or the preseason, Skattebo is on track to be a full-go for the start of the 2026 regular season in Week 1 for a divisional showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Tyronce Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary are still in New York's backfield, but Skattebo, a fourth-rounder from Arizona State last year, has every intention of earning RB1 duties in his second season in an offense that should feature the run heavily under Harbaugh. Skattebo had 410 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries and added 24 receptions for 207 yards and two more scores in his eight games as a rookie, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 20 fantasy RB going into the 2026 campaign.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com