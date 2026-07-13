Evan Engram a Risky Bounce-Back Bet in Redraft Leagues
Evan Engram never came close to becoming the "Joker" that head coach Sean Payton envisioned last summer, and Denver has not cleared an easy path for a rebound. Engram caught 50 passes for 461 yards and one touchdown in 16 games, but usage was the bigger problem: 42% of the offensive snaps and only two starts. Jaylen Waddle now joins Courtland Sutton in the passing game. The Broncos also traded up for fifth-round tight end Justin Joly, another movable receiving option, after spending 2025 rotating Engram with Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins. Waddle could create better matchups underneath. He also gives Bo Nix another proven target, so Engram still needs more playing time before the fantasy case changes. At 31, that cannot just be assumed. RotoBaller ranks him TE35 for redraft, which is about right. Engram can stay on deep-league watch lists, but standard-league managers do not need to chase the name after Denver showed so little interest in making him a full-time player.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller