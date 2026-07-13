De'Zhaun Stribling a Dynasty Stash, Not a Redraft Sleeper
De'Zhaun Stribling is easy to like in dynasty and much harder to trust for 2026. San Francisco used the 33rd pick on him after five college seasons, 216 catches, 2,964 yards, and 23 touchdowns. Then there is the athletic piece: 6-foot-2, 207 pounds, and 4.36 speed. The problem is getting him the ball right away. Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, and Christian Kirk are already in the receiver room, while George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey remain major parts of the passing game. Stribling could eventually push Kirk for snaps, and his blocking gives him a chance to handle some of the dirty work Jauan Jennings used to do. That still may not turn into useful weekly volume as a rookie. RotoBaller has him 16th in its latest one-quarterback rookie rankings and WR75 for redraft. A mid-second rookie pick is fine. In seasonal leagues, he is a late watch-list name unless camp gives us a much clearer role.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller