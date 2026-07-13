Troy Franklin a Dynasty Hold After Broncos New Addition
Troy Franklin finally broke through in 2025, only to watch the team trade for Jaylen Waddle a few months later. Franklin went from 28 catches for 263 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie to 65 for 709 yards and six scores on 104 targets. That growth matters. So does the new depth chart. Waddle and Courtland Sutton should command most of the work, with Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr., and Pat Bryant left to sort out the rest. Franklin still has the Oregon history with Bo Nix, but that alone will not protect last season's volume. At 23, though, he is too young to dump after one bad offseason turn. RotoBaller has him at WR80 in dynasty, low enough that selling now probably means taking the loss after Waddle's arrival. Hold him and wait for the room to open up. Redraft is much thinner. Franklin sits at WR82 in PPR and needs camp to show he has a steady role before he becomes more than a late flier.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller