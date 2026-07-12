Isaac TeSlaa Emerging as a Late-Round Redraft Sleeper
Isaac TeSlaa did not see much of the ball as a rookie, but he made his limited chances count. Six of his 16 catches went for touchdowns, and Detroit started leaning on him more late in the year. TeSlaa caught 12 passes for 174 yards and four scores from Weeks 13 through 18 after opening the season as the fourth receiver. He now enters camp behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, with Dan Campbell saying the coaching staff grew more comfortable with him as 2025 went along. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound wideout also drew praise for his work this spring. Targets will be the issue. St. Brown, Williams, Sam LaPorta, and Jahmyr Gibbs are all going to be featured, and TeSlaa will not keep scoring on nearly a quarter of his opportunities. Detroit does expect his role to grow in Drew Petzing's offense, though. With TeSlaa sitting at WR70 in RotoBaller's rankings and carrying an ADP of 255, he is a cheap swing on size, red-zone work, and a possible second-year jump.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller