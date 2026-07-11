Grady Emerson Selected Second Overall by Tampa Bay Rays

Jul 11, 2026, 1:50 PM ET

With the second overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays are selecting high school shortstop Grady Emerson. The 18-year-old shortstop is widely considered the top high school prospect in this year's draft class and sits as MLB.com's No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class. Emerson, who is committed to Texas, was awarded the Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the Year Award and has one of the most developed profiles despite his young age. According to MLB.com, Emerson generates high exit velocities while making smart decisions in the batter's box. Additionally, the left-handed-swinging bat has the potential to push for 25 home runs per season when he reaches the majors and possesses above-average speed on the bases. In terms of his glove, Emerson received a 60-grade fielding score on MLB.com, suggesting he has the tools to become one of the top all-around players when he debuts. While dynasty managers may have to wait several years before he reaches the majors, his raw upside makes him well worth selecting with a top pick in all first-year player drafts.