Shohei Ohtani Won't Pitch on Friday Due to Knee Irritation
Shohei Ohtani (knee) won't make his scheduled start on the mound on Friday night against the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks due to continued irritation in his left knee. However, Ohtani will serve as the designated hitter for the rest of the final weekend of the first half of the season. Following the series against Arizona, he will have some interventions on his knee to put him in the best spot for the second half. Ohtani also will not travel to Philadelphia to participate in next week's All-Star Game. The Dodgers aren't taking any chances with the best all-around player in baseball, with a current 14.5-game lead in the National League West ahead of both the D-backs and San Diego Padres. The Dodgers obviously aren't too concerned, otherwise, they wouldn't allow the four-time MVP to serve as the DH this weekend. It's unclear when Ohtani will make his next start on the mound in the second half, but whenever he does, he'll be a must-start in fantasy lineups. Ohtani has been in the NL Cy Young conversation in the first half of 2026, going 8-2 on the mound with a 1.79 ERA (2.62 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings across his 14 starts.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers