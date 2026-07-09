Munetaka Murakami Could Return on Friday
Munetaka Murakami (hamstring), who has been on the 10-day injured list since suffering a Grade 2 strained right hamstring on May 29, could return to the White Sox's starting lineup as soon as Friday for the series opener against the Athletics, according to Scott Merkin of MLB.com. Murakami got three at-bats and played five innings at first base for Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday night and received positive reports. The 26-year-old Japanese native took the league by storm earlier this year in his first taste of major-league pitching, hitting .240 (48-for-200) with 20 home runs, 41 RBI, 43 runs scored, and a stolen base in 57 games and 246 plate appearances. "He means a lot for this lineup. He's a great hitter. Not just for the lineup but the clubhouse in general. He's a great leader. He's a guy who everyone here looks to. It means a lot to everyone here," third baseman Miguel Vargas said. In his two rehab games with the Knights, Murakami has gone 2-for-7 with a double and a walk. His impending return could cause rookie first baseman Jacob Gonzalez to be shipped back to Charlotte.
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin
Source: MLB.com - Scott Merkin