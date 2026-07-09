Willson Contreras' Suspension Reduced to Five Games
Willson Contreras (foot) had his suspension reduced from seven to five games, and he'll begin serving the suspension on Thursday, sources told Jesse Rogers of ESPN. It's a good time for Contreras to start serving his reduced five-game suspension after he fouled a ball off his foot in Wednesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. He's feeling fine and calls himself day-to-day, so Contreras should be ready to return to Boston's starting lineup for the second game after the All-Star break next Saturday at home against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. Brett Harris is making the start at first base and will bat eighth for the BoSox for Thursday's series finale against the White Sox and left-hander Anthony Kay. Contreras is having a career year in 2026 in his first year in Beantown, slashing .285/.379/.542 with a .921 OPS, 20 home runs, 61 RBI, 46 runs scored, and two stolen bases, but fantasy managers are going to be without him to close out the first half of the season and to begin the second half.
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers
Source: ESPN Chicago - Jesse Rogers