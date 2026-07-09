Carson Whisenhunt Coming Up to Start for Giants on Thursday
Carson Whisenhunt is being called up from Triple-A Sacramento to start on Thursday in the series finale against the division-rival Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park. The 25-year-old former second-rounder in 2022 out of East Carolina University is considered the Giants' No. 11-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He struggled to a 5.01 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 16 strikeouts and 12 walks in 23 1/3 innings over five starts in his MLB debut in 2025. In his lone start this year for the Gigantes on June 17 against the first-place Atlanta Braves, he picked up a win, allowing two earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two in five innings of work. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder is most likely just making another spot start for San Fran in the final weekend of the regular season, so fantasy managers in single-year leagues shouldn't be spending a ton on him to pick him up off the waiver wire. In 77 1/3 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League this year at Sacramento, Whisenhunt holds a 4.42 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and 82:37 K:BB.
Source: KNBR
Source: KNBR