Twins Call Up No. 9 Prospect Kendry Rojas
Kendry Rojas from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, the team announced. Rojas, the club's No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, will make his return to the big leagues after appearing in six games (two starts) already this year for the Twins. The 23-year-old Cuban southpaw looked good in his six big-league outings, allowing three earned runs on 12 hits with 18 strikeouts, but he did walk 13 batters in 16 1/3 innings pitched. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has produced a 4.24 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 24 strikeouts and nine walks in 23 1/3 innings pitched in nine outings (three starts) in 2026 on the farm with Single-A Fort Myers and St. Paul. Rojas' raw stuff -- a mid-90s fastball and tight slider -- carries high spin rates, but until he can improve his control, he'll be off the fantasy radar in mixed leagues in 2026. He'll also need to become more of a staple in Minnesota's starting rotation, which is not guaranteed in the second half.
Source: Minnesota Twins
Source: Minnesota Twins