George Lombard Jr. to Have a Role in the Majors Down the Stretch?
George Lombard Jr. (finger) "might be a choice at some point" for the Yankees in 2026, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. Lombard is expected to start playing in rehab games around next week's All-Star break. Manager Aaron Boone thinks the 21-year-old is close to returning, and he has been hitting and fielding. The club's top prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is currently on the seven-day injured list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The former 26th overall pick in 2023 has hit a combined .258/.387/.446 with an .833 OPS, eight home runs, 25 RBI, 12 stolen bases, and 48 runs scored in 62 games with Double-A Somerset and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. If the Yankees bring him up in the second half, he's expected to become the primary shortstop in the Bronx, which would warrant attention from fantasy managers in nearly all leagues. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has some swing-and-miss concerns, but his long-term power/speed upside makes him one of the most intriguing infield stashes in fantasy.
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips
Source: New York Daily News - Gary Phillips