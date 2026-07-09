Is It Time to Buy Low on Devin Williams?
Devin Williams has picked up 13 saves in his 33 games this season, but he has allowed three runs on six hits in his last two outings and was charged with his second blown save of the year on Monday. His opportunities have been limited due to his team's overall struggles, and his 4.85 ERA and 1.65 WHIP are definitely not what fantasy managers were hoping for when they drafted him as a top closer. He does have 43 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings, so the potential is still there, but irregular work and limited opportunity have held him back. If the Mets' new youth-infused lineup can help jumpstart their team in the second half, Williams has an elite ceiling. He's worth checking in on as a buy-low candidate since his manager could be frustrated with the Mets' disappointing season so far.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller