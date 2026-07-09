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Mets Promoting Dan Hammer, Worth a Speculative Add?

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Jul 9, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

New York Mets relief pitcher Dan Hammer will be called up to add another right-handed option to the bullpen on Thursday. The 28-year-old has spent time in the Orioles and Rays systems over the last eight years, reaching Triple-A for the first time in his career this season with the Mets. Hammer has reached 98 mph during his time with Triple-A Syracuse and posted a 1.77 ERA over 17 appearances after posting a 2.77 ERA in 10 games in Double-A. Hammer's velocity and solid recent results give him intriguing upside if you're in a deep league that rewards relief pitching. The Mets' bullpen has struggled this year, and Devin Williams and Tobias Myers were each charged with a blown save already this week, in games the team eventually won. Hammer will likely slot in as a middle relief or setup role to begin his MLB career, but if he continues to be so effective could work his way into more high-leverage spots.--Zach Thompson
Source: Anthony DiComo
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