Mets Promoting Dan Hammer, Worth a Speculative Add?
Dan Hammer will be called up to add another right-handed option to the bullpen on Thursday. The 28-year-old has spent time in the Orioles and Rays systems over the last eight years, reaching Triple-A for the first time in his career this season with the Mets. Hammer has reached 98 mph during his time with Triple-A Syracuse and posted a 1.77 ERA over 17 appearances after posting a 2.77 ERA in 10 games in Double-A. Hammer's velocity and solid recent results give him intriguing upside if you're in a deep league that rewards relief pitching. The Mets' bullpen has struggled this year, and Devin Williams and Tobias Myers were each charged with a blown save already this week, in games the team eventually won. Hammer will likely slot in as a middle relief or setup role to begin his MLB career, but if he continues to be so effective could work his way into more high-leverage spots.
Source: Anthony DiComo
Source: Anthony DiComo