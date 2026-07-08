July 8, 2026

RotoBaller's top PGA player props, best bets, and matchup picks for the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open. Get commission-free odds and market edges with Novig golf picks.

As anticipation builds for next week's Open Championship, many of the world's elite players will make one final stop at The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open. While the venue embraces the look and feel of traditional links golf, its subtle strategic quirks continue to create one of the most compelling handicapping tests on the PGA TOUR schedule.

This week's picks will all be using the odds on the most unique and fastest-growing sports prediction sites -- Novig. If you're not familiar with the site, I'll explain how it works and provide some of my favorite wagers to place on Novig. There are lots of juicy numbers available!

As always, make sure you're following RotoBaller on X and download the RotoBaller app for all your season-long, DFS, and betting needs. Now, here are some of my favorite PGA bets and props for the 2026 U.S. Open.

What is Novig?

Novig is one of the fastest-growing peer-to-peer sports prediction markets. On Novig, users trade directly with each other, without the "vig" typically associated with a sportsbook. The vig is the fee sportsbooks charge you to use their services. It's a hidden cost that can be found in the odds that are being offered on each side of a specific bet. When a book offers -110 odds on both sides of a bet, it is keeping close to 10% of every bettor's wager, regardless of whether you win or lose.

On Novig, users trade with each other on the outcomes of sporting events, similarly to the way that investors trade on the stock market. But instead of having to beat the books, you just have to win against other users -- there's no commission kept by the site.

Users can bet on most traditional sports markets, including moneyline bets, spreads, totals, tournament matchups, player props, parlays, and futures!

Novig operates with two virtual currencies. Novig coins can be wagered for fun and to test out strategies, while Novig cash can be wagered on all markets and then redeemed for real cash prizes.

Access to Novig is widespread; it's now accessible in 36 U.S. states.

How Does Novig Work?

Since users are not playing against the books, there is an opportunity to make more money per wager that you win, and users can usually find better values on bets (in terms of the prices being offered) than on traditional sportsbooks.

There are no oddsmakers; users dictate their own odds. You can either accept the odds that the market is offering or set your own odds.

If you set your own odds, another user has to accept them on the other side for the bet to be activated.

Users drive the market, not the sportsbook or oddsmakers!

PGA Matchup Picks

All odds are from Novig and were accurate/available as of 7/8/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Min Woo Lee (+102 at Novig) OVER Si Woo Kim

The Renaissance Club has quietly become one of the best power-player tests on the PGA TOUR’s calendar, and that creates a fascinating setup in this matchup. While the course certainly carries the aesthetic of a traditional links venue, it has not historically punished aggression off the tee, ranking inside the bottom five in missed fairway penalty in two of the last four years. That dynamic plays directly into Min Woo Lee’s hands, as the Australian owns a massive ball-speed advantage over Si Woo Kim (186 mph vs. 170 mph) and possesses the firepower to dominate this layout.

The course fit becomes even more appealing when looking at each player’s history on these surfaces. Min Woo already owns a victory at Renaissance, taking home the 2021 Genesis Scottish Open title, while Si Woo has managed just one top-25 finish across 11 career starts on links courses since 2017. The South Korean has repeatedly struggled to unlock his best golf on these setups, and his putting numbers on fescue surfaces have been particularly concerning, losing 4.82 strokes on the greens at Renaissance last year and another 4.71 strokes across his last three Open Championship appearances.

On the other side, Min Woo’s biggest question mark in recent weeks -- the putter -- has been less of a concern on these slower fescue surfaces. He has gained strokes putting in seven of his last 10 starts on British links courses, while also possessing a surprisingly high ball-striking baseline when isolating for this layouts demands.

Over the last six months, Lee sits in the 79th percentile in Strokes Gained: Approach from 200+ yards -- a crucial skill at Renaissance, where 36% of historical approach shots have come from beyond that distance. It's undeniable that Si Woo carries a stronger approach baseline throughout the bag, but Min Woo's proficiency from this key range should help him neutralize one of Si Woo’s biggest statistical advantages week-to-week.

At +102, this matchup feels like the market is still pricing these two players closer together than it should. I have Min Woo closer to a -120 favorite, and this plus-money tag is far too generous on a player whose skill set lines up almost perfectly with this weeks setup.

Alex Fitzpatrick (-122 at Novig) OVER David Puig

I touted Alex Fitzpatrick as an outright winner two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, and while he never truly threatened for the title, his T7 finish only reinforced what we've been seeing throughout 2026. The Englishman gained another 7.24 strokes on the field with his ball-striking at TPC River Highlands, marking the fifth time in his last seven starts that he's eclipsed 6.5 strokes gained with his driving and iron play. Those elite baselines have already translated into finishes of 9th, 4th, 6th, and 7th in his first four Signature Event appearances, firmly establishing Fitzpatrick as one of the game's brightest young stars.

Anyone who followed his rise through the DP World Tour knows the ceiling becomes even higher once the short game catches up. Fitzpatrick ranked seventh in Strokes Gained: Around the Green during his final full DP World Tour season and finished inside the top 30 in Strokes Gained: Putting throughout the 2024 campaign, making it difficult to imagine his current tee-to-green dominance doesn't eventually produce a marquee victory.

Puig remains one of the most gifted young players in professional golf, but his game has cooled considerably after a blistering start to the season. The Spaniard has now lost strokes on approach in five of his last seven starts and 10 of 15 events overall in 2026, while even his normally dependable putter has failed to gain strokes in either of his last two appearances. Against a player striking it as purely as Fitzpatrick, that's a difficult formula to overcome.

I simply don't think these two belong in the same price range right now. I make Fitzpatrick closer to a -140 favorite, and with his ball-striking continuing to resemble that of the elite players in the sport, I'm happy to back the Englishman at anything near a pick'em price.

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PGA Finishing Position Props

All odds are from Novig and were accurate as of 7/8/2026. Odds are subject to change.

Matt Fitzpatrick WINNER (+1900 at Novig)

Like his little brother, I've been on the Matt Fitzpatrick bandwagon throughout 2026, but his first six months of the New Year have surpassed even my lofty expectations. The Sheffield native has already posted three wins and four additional top-ten finishes in just 16 starts this season, establishing himself as one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour. His elite ball-striking has continued to be the foundation of that success, with Fitzpatrick gaining strokes on approach in 10 consecutive events and averaging +0.766 strokes gained per round with his iron play this season -- second on TOUR behind only Collin Morikawa.

That profile should translate beautifully as Fitzpatrick returns to the British Isles. He finished fourth at both the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship last year, and enters this week having gained strokes putting in 14 consecutive links starts. More importantly, the area of his game has created the most volatility through his breakout campaign has proven to be a legitimate weapon on these surfaces, as Fitzpatrick has gained 13.60 strokes to the field across his last eight competitive rounds at Renaissance.

The Renaissance Club has always brought out the best in Fitzpatrick, but the version arriving this week is far more complete than the one that nearly captured this title five years ago. Before breaking through as a major champion and evolving into one of the best all-around players in the world, Fitzpatrick fell just short in a three-man playoff to Min Woo Lee at this very venue. Now, with his rapid development into an elite approach player, historical aptitude on these greens, and a proven ability to thrive in links conditions, he has the profile of a player worthy of a sub-20/1 price tag in this elite field.

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