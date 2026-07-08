2026 Genesis Scottish Open Power Rankings: Top 10 Golfers To Watch

July 8, 2026

Ian McNeill ranks his top-10 players to watch at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open from the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. His data-backed insights into who is primed for success.

With the final major championship of the season looming just one week away, the Genesis Scottish Open once again serves as one of the more fascinating tests on the golfing calendar

A world-class field will descend upon the Renaissance Club, where major champions, links specialists, and some of the sport's fastest-rising stars will all look to make one final statement before the season's grandest test.

But which names stand above the rest, and who offers the most value on this week's betting board? Without further ado, here are my top 10 players to watch at the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open!

No. 10 - Ludvig Åberg

While Ludvig's results have cooled since his remarkable spring run, it's difficult to find another player this far down the rankings with a comparable ceiling.

Over the last two years here in North Berwick, the Swede has logged finishes of fourth and eighth, most notably carrying the 54-hole lead into Sunday in 2024 before a closing 73 opened the door for Robert MacIntyre's fairytale victory.

Unfortunately for Åberg, those Sunday demons have followed him into 2026 -- a season that has already produced its fair share of "what-ifs." Despite entering the final round with -- or within two shots of -- the lead on three occasions, Ludvig remains winless since his Genesis triumph at Torrey Pines in February 2025.

On the surface, the ball-striking numbers appear to have regressed in recent weeks. But a broader look at his profile suggests Renaissance Club should be the perfect venue to rediscover the form that carried Åberg to six finishes of eighth or better across eight starts this spring.

He still sits atop the Tour's season-long Total Driving rankings and ranks in the 94th percentile in Proximity to the Hole from beyond 200 yards over the last two seasons -- a range that accounts for 36% of historical approach shots at this venue. The talent is simply too prodigious to be held down for long, and if this recent stretch causes the market to sour on the 26-year-old, I'll be among the first to buy back in.

No. 9 - Tyrrell Hatton

🗣️ "That could be the moment for Tyrrell Hatton" 📈 He re-establishes his 2 shot lead with just 2 to play#LIVGolfAndalucia | @LegionXIIIgc pic.twitter.com/3IRu4OdPML — LIV Golf (@livgolf_league) June 7, 2026

For the first time since departing for LIV in 2024, Tyrrell Hatton will share a non-major stage with many of the PGA Tour's biggest stars.

Few venues could provide a more fitting reunion. Over the last decade, there may not be a more accomplished links golfer in the world. A three-time winner and two-time runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Hatton owns a résumé on seaside layouts that few can rival. His success has carried over to golf's oldest major as well, with five top-20 finishes in his last nine Open Championship appearances.

And here at the Renaissance Club, Hatton has never finished worse than 25th in four career starts, highlighted by a T6 finish in 2023.

Priced at 20-1 as the World's 16th ranked player three years ago, Hatton will arrive into this week's rendition in arguably even better form. The Englishman has already recorded third- and seventh-place finishes in two of this season's first three major championships, and just prior to the U.S. Open he out-dueled Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia at their beloved Valderrama to capture the LIV Andalucía title.

Despite bringing arguably the strongest links pedigree in this field -- and some of the best form of his career -- Hatton can still be found at nearly double the price he commanded in 2023. That disconnect makes him one of the week's most compelling values on the outright board.

No. 8 - Tommy Fleetwood

While the first six months of 2026 haven't resulted in a precipitous fall down the World Rankings for Tommy Fleetwood, they also haven't represented the progression many expected after he emerged as one of the hottest players on the planet last summer.

Two close calls at Quail Hollow and Muirfield Village have proven that the upper-end outcomes are still possible for the 35-year-old Brit, but by in large, this season has been far more filled with the comfort of the leaderboards second page than the stresses of Sunday contention.

The biggest culprit has been a slight regression in the two areas that fueled his breakout campaign. After ranking sixth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Approach in 2025, Fleetwood has fallen to 56th through 50 measured rounds this season, while his putting has slipped from 20th to 58th.

Perhaps the Scottish links can provide the catalyst for a turnaround. Fleetwood has long been one of the game's most accomplished links performers, compiling eight additional top-five finishes on seaside layouts throughout his career while recording three top-six finishes at The Renaissance Club between 2020 and 2023. Even amid a statistically quieter campaign, he continues to rank inside the Tour's top 10 in both Driving Accuracy and Strokes Gained: Around the Green -- two traits that should only become more valuable on the firm, windswept terrain of North Berwick.

Time is beginning to run short for Fleetwood to produce the kind of season that once seemed possible, but few venues offer a better opportunity to change that narrative than The Renaissance Club. His recent form may not inspire the same confidence it did 12 months ago, but history suggests there are few players in the field more capable of elevating their game once links season arrives.

No. 7 - Xander Schauffele

Similarly to Tommy, Xander Schauffele's season has certainly looked better in the aggregate than it has viewing from week-to-week. Through 14 starts in 2026, it's difficult to point to a single tournament where Schauffele has truly threatened for a title, yet the underlying numbers suggest he remains far closer to the game's elite than his results would indicate.

Over his last 36 rounds, Schauffele ranks fifth on Tour in Strokes Gained: Ball-Striking and 25th in Strokes Gained: Putting. He's gained strokes off the tee in all but one start this season, and across his two most recent major championship appearances, he's gained a remarkable 11.36 shots to the field on the greens.

This combination of elite ball-striking and timely putting spikes would typically be a recipe for a breakout, yet Schauffele has repeatedly failed to convert those ingredients into Sunday contention -- even at two of his more beloved venues in Quail Hollow and TPC River Highlands.

The Renaissance Club presents another ideal opportunity for a resurgence. Schauffele captured the title here in 2022 just two weeks after lifting the Travelers Championship trophy -- the only time in his career he's won back-to-back starts -- and posted the best approach performance of his season (+9.75) en route to a T8 finish last year.

Of course, the 2024 Champion Golfer of the Year has built an extensive links résumé beyond North Berwick as well, finishing outside the top 20 just twice across eight career Open Championship appearances. The ingredients for another signature performance in the British Isles remain firmly in place. With his ball-striking returning to an elite level and a venue that has already rewarded his strengths, Schauffele feels like one of the most logical candidates to turn statistical promise into a long-awaited victory.

No. 6 - Chris Gotterup

For the solo lead! 💥 Chris Gotterup reaches 20 under par with a birdie on No. 17 pic.twitter.com/8PTfyDIWFR — Golf on CBS ⛳ (@GolfonCBS) July 5, 2026

It can't be this easy, can it? I'm sure that's what most bettors are thinking as things have aligned almost too perfectly for Chris Gotterup's title defense at The Renaissance Club. The 26-year-old New Jerseyan carded a closing 62 at TPC Deere Run to chase down Ben Kohles and capture his fifth PGA Tour title.

Stunningly, four of those victories have come in the last 12 months -- a stretch that matches World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler's win total over the same timeframe. Perhaps even more impressive, those triumphs have come across four venues with little in common: from the classical Bermuda layout of Waialae, to the bomber-friendly TPC Scottsdale, the traditionally positional TPC Deere Run, and the coastal links of Renaissance Club.

That versatility may be Gotterup's greatest weapon. While many young players require a specific set of conditions to contend, his recent victories suggest a game capable of adapting to whatever the PGA Tour throws his way.

His wins have also been defined by elite closing ability: first by out-dueling Rory McIlroy in front of a partisan Sunday crowd here in Scotland, and then by producing three winning rounds of 64, 64, and 62 to capture the Sony Open, WM Phoenix Open, and John Deere Classic titles.

While Chris leaves little doubt as to his aptitude in the pressure-packed moments of Sunday afternoon, his weekly inconsistencies are the one thing holding him back from truly elevating to the very top of the golfing hierarchy.

Outside of his three victories, Gotterup has recorded just two additional top-10 finishes in 14 starts this season. But when everything clicks, few players in this field possess a higher ceiling -- particularly with a putter that has been among the best in the field over his last 24 rounds.

Renaissance Club already provided a glimpse of what Gotterup can become on the right stage. With confidence at an all-time high and a skill set built for this venue, another Sunday charge would surprise nobody.

Did you know RotoBaller has a Premium PGA DFS and Betting subscription? Check out the recent big winner below! Show your support for Ian by using the discount code FLAG to save 30% on any PGA Premium Pass, this week only. Gain full access to all Premium articles, DFS and betting tools, Lineup Optimizer, Research Station, and weekly picks from proven winners!

GAIN FULL ACCESS HERE

The King of DFS did it again in R3 Showdown. @draftmasterflex pic.twitter.com/NojMJ9uJp8 — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) March 8, 2026

It’s always fun to hit an outright, especially when it’s over 100/1 and with a player that has a story like Gary Woodland! Catch my @Novig picks FREE every week @RotoBaller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RDWt2asRnA — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) March 29, 2026

No. 5 - Wyndham Clark

WYNDHAM CLARK YOU ARE RIDICULOUS! A huge fade to a few feet from 275! That left for eagle. pic.twitter.com/0RilsBicgr — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 20, 2026

Just when he would have had every excuse to mail it in for a week, the summer of Wyndham Clark continued at the Travelers Championship. His run in contention ultimately came to an end with a costly water ball on the 17th hole, but a T5 finish just one week after triumphing at Shinnecock Hills offered further proof that this resurgence is built on something far more sustainable than a single hot week.

The putter has clearly been the catalyst for Clark's return to top form. Over his last 24 rounds, he has nearly doubled the total strokes gained of the field's second-best putter, Alex Noren (35.4 to 18.7), and now returns to a course where he's ranked 10th and third in putting across his two most recent appearances, gaining a cumulative 12.96 strokes on the greens in eight rounds.

That advantage could prove particularly valuable around The Renaissance Club. His elite power off the tee should be rewarded on a course that has featured a bottom-five missed fairway penalty in two of the last four seasons, while Clark also ranks in the 96th percentile in birdie chance creation with a long iron in hand, with over 10% of his approaches from beyond 200 yards over the last 12 months finishing inside 15 feet.

Beyond the recent form, the résumé suggests this is exactly the type of environment where Clark can thrive. He has already proven himself on coastal layouts, from Pebble Beach to Shinnecock Hills to Royal Portrush, where he finished fourth at last year's Open Championship. With elite power, confidence at its highest point in years, and a skill set built for demanding seaside golf, Clark is far more dangerous than his 33-1 outright price suggests -- and a legitimate threat to continue his charge toward PGA Player of the Year honors.

No. 4 - Jon Rahm

Stunningly, July is already upon us. With it comes the last Major of the 2026 golfing calendar and so too the realization that time is running out for Jon Rahm to make a lasting impression on the 2026 golfing calendar.

For almost anyone else, a campaign featuring a runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, two victories on LIV, and four additional runner-up finishes would represent an outstanding year. For Rahm, it has somehow still fallen short of expectations.

The British Isles could provide the perfect launching point as he searches for his first major championship title since making the high-profile move across Tour lines two years ago. Just halfway through the decade of the 2020s, Rahm has already accumulated three finishes of seventh or better at The Open Championship (2021, 2023, 2024), while also finishing seventh at The Renaissance Club in his debut appearance when this event was still part of the DP World Tour schedule.

Looking even further back, Rahm captured Irish Open titles at the iconic links venues of Portstewart (2017) and Lahinch (2019), establishing himself as one of the most accomplished links players of his generation.

His combination of immense power and elite long-iron play should translate beautifully around a course where more than 36% of approaches came from beyond 200 yards last year, and where distance has consistently proven more predictive than accuracy off the tee in each of its last four renditions.

If there's one thing we know about Rahm, it's that his game can recover from disappointment in a hurry. Just one week after an opening-round 78 effectively ended his Masters chances before the tournament began, he traveled to Mexico City and dominated the LIV field at Chapultepec in a six-shot victory. With his links pedigree and a course that perfectly suits his strengths, The Renaissance Club offers another prime opportunity for Rahm to remind the golf world exactly how dangerous he remains.

No. 3 - Rory McIlroy

All due respect to our two-time Masters Champion, but as the weeks and months pass since that magical April day, it's becoming more and more difficult to pinpoint the state of Rory McIlroy's game.

Many within the golfing world -- including the oddsmakers -- will tell you he's still the clear second-best player on the planet, and that at his best, he's the only player capable of truly challenging Scottie Scheffler. But how often have we actually seen McIlroy in full flight? It hasn't been the abrupt fall-off we saw last year after finally getting the Augusta monkey off his back, but in four starts between May and June, Rory has only one top-10 finish.

He went from weekend headliner to a non-factor by Sunday at his beloved Quail Hollow, failed to mount a sustained charge at Jack's Place, and endured another disappointing finish over his final two rounds at Shinnecock Hills, where weekend rounds of 73-73 dropped him into a tie for 32nd.

In the meantime, names like Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, and Wyndham Clark have made strong cases as Scheffler's greatest competitor week-in, week-out on the PGA calendar -- whilst Rory has made it abundantly clear that scouting the year's next Major venue is a more worthwhile use of his time than accruing FedEx Cup points

That mindset will once again be tested this week with the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale looming in eight days' time. Fortunately for McIlroy, The Renaissance Club represents an ideal setting to re-establish his place among the game's elite. He has already logged finishes of second, fourth, and first across his last three starts here, while the combination of forgiving fairways, long-iron approaches, and creative shot-making opportunities aligns perfectly with the strengths that have made him one of the sport's most dominant players for over a decade.

The question is no longer whether Rory McIlroy has the talent to win at the highest level -- it is whether that version of Rory can consistently resurface. His ceiling remains unmatched by nearly anyone in this field, but after several months of uneven results, even his status as the clear No. 2 player in the world deserves a closer examination.

No. 2 - Matt Fitzpatrick Stretching the lead to 3! Matt Fitzpatrick holes out from off the green for the second straight hole at the 15th to extend his lead @RBC_Heritage. 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/hBWIAfCReK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 18, 2026

I've been on the Fitzpatrick bandwagon for much of 2026, and with yet another top-five finish at the Travelers Championship -- his sixth of the season already -- the 31-year-old from Sheffield has officially created separation between himself and the next closest challengers on the PGA Tour this season.

In fact, through 16 starts this year, Fitzpatrick is closer in FedEx Cup points to Scottie Scheffler than the No. 3 player is to him. His remarkable run of iron play has continued with another 2.55 strokes gained at TPC River Highlands, marking the 10th consecutive event where he's posted a positive approach performance. His growing per-round average of +0.766 ranks second on Tour behind only Collin Morikawa, further cementing Fitzpatrick as one of the most complete ball-strikers in the world.

Those ball-striking chops should only be accentuated as Fitzpatrick returns home to the British Isles. He finished fourth at both the Scottish Open and The Open Championship 12 months ago, and enters this week's event riding a streak of 14 consecutive links starts in which he's gained strokes on the greens.

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Fitzpatrick's profile this week is that the club that has been the weak link through much of his breakout season has proven to be a legitimate weapon on these surfaces. Two of his five best putting performances since 2024 have come here at The Renaissance Club over his last two appearances, where he's gained 13.60 strokes to the field on the fescue greens across his last eight competitive rounds.

Outside of the obvious name sitting atop these rankings, nobody in the golfing world has been as consistently prolific as Matt Fitzpatrick. He possesses one of the highest ball-striking ceilings in this field, paired with a links pedigree highlighted by his victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2023.

As the world's 23rd-ranked player five years ago, a much less-refined version of Fitzpatrick fell just short in a three-man playoff to Min Woo Lee on these very links. With a more complete game, elite recent form, and a venue that has repeatedly brought out his strengths, I fully expect Fitzpatrick to take advantage if another opportunity arrives this week.

No. 1 - Scottie Scheffler He's still the World No. 1 by a clear distance, but after suffering the most heartbreaking of his four runner-up finishes this season, even Scottie Scheffler's legendary patience has to be wearing thin. Outside of his internal frustrations, however, there isn't much to worry about in Scheffler's profile. Since capturing the American Express title to begin his 2026 campaign, Scheffler has made 13 starts, logging eight finishes of fourth or better and failing to finish outside the top 24. Across his last 30 rounds, he has gained 15 more strokes cumulatively from tee-to-green than the second-ranked player in this field, Matt Fitzpatrick. And unlike many of the game's elite ball-strikers, Scheffler also possesses a remarkably reliable putting baseline: gaining strokes on the greens in eight of his last nine starts while ranking 12th in the Tour's season-long putting statistics. With that sort of statistical backing, logic suggests it shouldn't be long before the dam officially breaks on this nearly six-month winless drought. Scheffler has already finished third and eighth in his last two starts in Scotland, and of course captured the Claret Jug by four shots the last time he teed it up in the British Isles. There isn't a golf course on the planet where he shouldn't be considered the clear favorite. And on the week he gets an extra putt or two to fall down the stretch, his breakthrough victory could once again come by daylight.

More PGA Analysis and Picks

Win More With RotoBaller

If you read my articles @RotoBaller or listen to @TheTurnGolfPod I’ve been telling y’all it was #WinningSeason when golf came back! Shoutout to the entire @RotoBallerPGA squad and all you guys that support my work for all the ❤️ pic.twitter.com/07a4ynvbSU — Joe Nicely (@JoeNicely) June 28, 2020

Congrats @tenndolly2 ???



Thanks for being a @RotoBaller PGA DFS Premium subscriber & checking out all the amazing golf content that @JoeNicely produces every week! https://t.co/tHKZVsPbbt — RotoBaller PGA (@RotoBallerPGA) August 10, 2020