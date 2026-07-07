Ja'Kobi Gillespie Bounces Back With 19 Points in Spurs Loss
Ja'Kobi Gillespie bounced back Monday, logging 19 points, six assists, two steals, and one rebound across 31 minutes in an 88-84 California Classic Summer League loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He shot 7-for-14 from the field and 5-for-9 from deep after struggling with his shot earlier in San Francisco. The No. 42 pick is on a two-way contract, so his rookie-season fantasy value likely depends on G League development and future injuries. Still, the threes, assists, and steals give him a useful stat profile to track in Las Vegas.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA