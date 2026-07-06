Does Calvin Ridley Carry Sneaky Redraft Sleeper Appeal into 2026?
Calvin Ridley (leg) had a season to forget in 2025, as he played in just seven games and suffered a season-ending broken fibula in Week 11. The 31-year-old finished the year with just 17 catches for 303 yards and zero touchdowns on 36 targets. Entering 2026, Ridley may now profile as the third option in the Titans' passing game behind slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson and rookie wideout Carnell Tate. Still, the overall offensive environment in Tennessee should be improved with Brian Daboll in place as the play-caller and quarterback Cam Ward entering his second season. Ridley should be fully healthy for the start of the 2026 season, and he recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in 2023 and 2024. Fantasy managers should no longer expect peak production from Ridley, but he may still be a value selection as the 67th wide receiver off the board by average draft position in redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller