Is Fernando Mendoza Undervalued in Redraft Leagues?
Fernando Mendoza, profiles as his new team's long-term answer under center. Mendoza had a dominant junior season at the University of Indiana in 2025, completing 72% of his pass attempts for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions across 16 games. The 22-year-old also showed some ability to produce with his legs, recording 276 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Currently, Mendoza appears to be entering his rookie training camp behind both Kirk Cousins and Aidan O'Connell on the Raiders' quarterback depth chart. However, Cousins is entering his age-38 season, and O'Connell has not shown anything more than quality backup quarterback production to this point in his career. Mendoza could easily emerge as the starter in Las Vegas early on in 2026. With a current average draft position of QB27, Mendoza may be undervalued in redraft formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller