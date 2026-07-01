Christiaan Bezuidenhout Offers Sneaky Value at TPC Deere Run

Jul 1, 2026, 10:45 AM ET
Christiaan Bezuidenhout has put together a steady season in 2026, making 12 of 15 cuts while recording two top-10 finishes. He now turns to the John Deere Classic, where he finished runner-up in 2022, though he has since missed the cut in each of his last two appearances. Bezuidenhout ranks 36th in total strokes gained (+0.671 per round), 49th on approach (+0.287), 22nd around the green (+0.305), and 22nd in putting (+0.412). The biggest weakness in his game has been off the tee, where he ranks just 133rd while losing 0.333 strokes per round. Much of that is from a lack of distance, ranking 151st on Tour, rather than accuracy, where he sits 60th. On a course where distance isn't necessary, Bezuidenhout could have a sneaky good output for his $7,800 price tag on DraftKings.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour