Dennis Schroder Enters Cavaliers Trade Talks Amid LeBron James Push
Dennis Schroder has been part of ongoing trade conversations, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, as Cleveland looks to create flexibility for a possible LeBron James addition and Dean Wade return. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 4.9 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 24.2 minutes last season while shooting just 32.9% from three. His fantasy value in Cleveland was capped by James Harden and Donovan Mitchell controlling the offense, but a trade could help if he lands somewhere with backup point guard minutes and clearer second-unit usage. His shooting still keeps the ceiling modest.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer