Brandon Ingram Shipped To Los Angeles
Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, and multiple draft picks to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Ingram, who has averaged 20+ points per game in every season since 2019, should assume primary scoring duties for the new-look Clippers squad. The 29-year-old did just that in his lone season with the Raptors, leading the team with 21.5 points and an All-Star nod. Ingram's assist numbers dropped from 5+ per game in New Orleans to 3.7 up north, as more offensive threats in Toronto surrounded him. Now on a less impressive roster, he could be called upon to do more playmaking in Southern California.
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN
Source: Shams Charania - ESPN