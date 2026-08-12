Si Woo Kim Brings Elite Ball-Striking to TPC Southwind

Aug 12, 2026, 10:26 AM ET
Si Woo Kim was let down by his putting at the Rocket Classic, where he gained more than 5.7 strokes tee to green but lost over 2.9 strokes with the flat stick on his way to a T42 finish. He now looks to bounce back at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he has two finishes of T16 or better in his last four appearances at TPC Southwind. This course rewards precision over raw power, which fits Kim well. He ranks third on Tour in strokes gained on approach (+0.742 per round), 34th around the green (+0.220), and 10th in driving accuracy. He is also first in proximity from 150-175 yards (22'11"), a range that accounted for more than 23% of all approach shots here last year. The only concern is his putting, where he ranks 109th (-0.131). At $8,700 on DraftKings, Kim offers strong value in a field where his ball striking should give him a chance to contend.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour