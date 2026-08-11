Norman Powell Says Heat Never Made Offer
Norman Powell pushed back at Heat fans on X after criticism of his free-agency exit, saying Miami "never offered anything," according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The 33-year-old landed a two-year, $45 million deal with Chicago after the Heat were squeezed by the first-apron hard cap following their trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. Powell also exchanged posts with Portis while defending his decision. The move should give Powell a cleaner scoring path in Chicago, where he joins Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and Nicolas Claxton on a roster that needed shooting. After averaging 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals on 47.0 percent shooting and 38.0 percent from three, Powell carries useful points-and-threes appeal if his role holds.
Source: Anthony Chiang
Source: Anthony Chiang