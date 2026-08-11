Alec Pierce Did Not Receive a Second PRP Injection
Alec Pierce (ankle) did not receive a second platelet-rich plasma injection this offseason after having surgery on his left ankle in late March, a league source told Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. Monday night's source told the Indy Star that it had misspoken. Pierce remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list in training camp, and there is no timetable for him to return to practice with the rest of the team. The 26-year-old still has time to get back on the field and get ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener, but the longer he's away from the team, the harder it will be to get behind him as a solid fantasy contributor in 2026. When healthy, the former second-rounder from the University of Cincinnati has been a strong deep threat for the Colts' offense, leading the league the last two seasons in yards per reception 21.8 while scoring 13 touchdowns. Pierce is expected to take on a much bigger role in Indy's passing attack in 2026 with Michael Pittman Jr. out of town, but he might need to be eased in to start his fifth NFL campaign. Fantasy managers should consider Pierce more of a boom/bust WR3/flex commodity as he continues to rehab from ankle surgery. UPDATE: General manager Chris Ballard said that while Pierce still doesn't have a timetable to come off the PUP list, he hasn't had any setbacks and is making positive strides in his recovery, per ESPN's Stephen Holder.
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown