Ashton Jeanty to Have a Bigger Role in the Passing Game
Ashton Jeanty had a solid rookie season, totaling over 1,000 yards rushing and receiving while scoring 10 total touchdowns. According to reports out of training camp by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the team is looking to get him even more involved as a receiver out of the backfield. Last year, he hauled in 55 catches on 73 targets for 346 yards and five receiving scores, but his elusiveness in space and big-play ability on the edges could lead to even more production in his second season for the No. 6 overall pick from Boise State. Jeanty has a lofty Yahoo fantasy ADP of 13.6, but he has league-winning upside if his role expands, and the Raiders' offense takes a step forward under new coach Klint Kubiak with improved quarterback play this season. He won't come cheap in most drafts, but with more work in the passing game, he has an extremely high ceiling.
Source: Dan Graziano
Source: Dan Graziano