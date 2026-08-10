Nick Bosa Misses Another Practice With "Soreness"

Aug 10, 2026, 11:42 PM ET
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa (knee), who is returning this year from a torn ACL, missed his fourth straight training camp practice on Monday due to "soreness," according to Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. The 49ers are already the most banged-up team in the NFL early in training camp, but the 49ers are most likely practicing extra caution with the oft-injured 28-year-old pass-rusher, who played in only three games in 2025. The five-time Pro Bowler can be a game-changer when he's fully healthy, but the 2025 campaign was his second season with fewer than five games played in a season due to injury. Bosa still has time to get ready for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but even if he's ready, he'll be a boom/bust defensive lineman in IDP fantasy leagues in what will be his eighth year in the NFL. Since leading the league with 18.5 sacks in 2022, Bosa has gone in the wrong direction with 10.5 sacks in 2023, nine sacks in 2024, and just two sacks last year.--Keith HernandezSource: San Francisco Chronicle - Eric Branch