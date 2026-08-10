Alec Pierce Has Second PRP Injection
Alec Pierce (ankle) recently received a second platelet-rich plasma injection and has no timetable for a return. Pierce underwent surgery on his left ankle in March and has yet to practice this offseason. PRP injections are used to accelerate healing, reduce pain, and improve function. It's not ideal that nearly five months later, Pierce is still experiencing pain and instability. With no timetable for return, fantasy managers should be legitimately concerned. Websites and medical advisors report that improvements typically occur two to six months after the injection, so Pierce may be out until after the season begins. Ranked WR38 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Pierce should drop significantly after this report.
Source: James Boyd - The Athletic
Source: James Boyd - The Athletic