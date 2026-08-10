Jaylen Waddle Misses Monday's Practice
Jaylen Waddle (leg) was not seen practicing on Monday, according to Parker Gabriel. Waddle hasn't practiced since leaving early during this past Wednesday's session due to muscle tightness. Fantasy managers don't need to panic as this doesn't sound like a long-term issue. Head coach Sean Payton said he expected Waddle to return to practice this week. It's early in camp, so the team will hold out players even with minor issues. Fantasy managers should expect Waddle to be fully healthy and ready to go for the start of the season.
Source: Parker Gabriel
Source: Parker Gabriel