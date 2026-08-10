Jayden Daniels as "Accurate as he's Ever Been"
Jayden Daniels is having a strong training camp this summer as he looks to bounce back from an injury-plagued and disappointing 2025 campaign. According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports, offensive coordinator David Blough said that Daniels is "as accurate as he's ever been." "He hasn't missed a beat. We track everything. We've tracked every throw he's made over the last three years. We have metrics to measure all of those statistics. He's completed as many passes as he ever has," Blough said about Daniels adjusting to the offensive changes in 2026. The 25-year-old former second overall pick from LSU nearly led the Commanders to the Super Bowl in his first year in the NFL, but he was a fantasy bust in 2025 while playing in just seven games due to injuries. Daniels could continue to be a durability concern because of his slight frame, but he's proved that his athletic ability (both with his arm and legs) gives him QB1 upside. With veteran Stefon Diggs now in the fold alongside Terry McLaurin, Daniels' stock is rising as a top-five option at the QB position in upcoming fantasy football drafts.
Source: NBC Sports Washington - JP Finlay
Source: NBC Sports Washington - JP Finlay