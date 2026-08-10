Zane Gonzalez Placed on Injured Reserve
Zane Gonzalez (undisclosed) on injured reserve, ending his 2026 season. Gonzalez was injured during Saturday's practice, and head coach Jeff Hafley said it was a "week-to-week timeline." Gonzalez spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Falcons, making 19 of 22 field goals and 17 of 18 extra points in nine games. With Gonzalez on injured reserve, the Dolphins will turn to Riley Patterson to handle kicking duties in 2026. The 26-year-old made 27 of 29 field goals and 34 of 35 extra points last season. While the Dolphins' offense may limit Patterson's fantasy production, he could be worth a shot if he continues to kick accurately this season.
Source: Miami Dolphins
Source: Miami Dolphins