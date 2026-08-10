Michael Pittman Jr. Not Practicing on Monday
Michael Pittman Jr. (right leg) did not appear at Monday's practice. Pittman sustained a right-leg injury during Saturday's practice, prompting rookie receiver Germie Bernard to step up with the first-team offense. The former Indianapolis Colts wideout was traded to Pittsburgh in March, following a fourth 80-reception season in the past five years. Pittman served as the team's WR1 for most of his tenure but was dealt after signing Alec Pierce to a massive extension. Pittman will work with Aaron Rodgers in 2026 alongside D.K. Metcalf, Bernard, and Roman Wilson. Assuming he's healthy and set for Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, Pittman is a solid mid-round option in fantasy leagues this season.
Source: Alan Saunders - PGH Steelers Now
Source: Alan Saunders - PGH Steelers Now