Jalen Hurts Gaining Chemistry With New Receiver
Jalen Hurts has developed some nice chemistry in training camp this summer with new wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who has emerged as the team's WR2 behind DeVonta Smith, according to Geoff Mosher of Philly Voice. Wicks has had an impressive start to camp as the Eagles' offense looks to bounce back and adjust to life without Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, who was traded to the New England Patriots in the offseason. Smith and rookie Makai Lemon have been sidelined lately with a hamstring injury, too, which has allowed Wicks to get even more looks from Hurts. "Just the work off the field, the talking, the connections off the field that build up to connections on the field and chemistry," Wicks said when asked about his chemistry with his new QB. "Getting together off the field, like we did in the summer, that also built up for now, and will build up for the season." Wicks already had familiarity with Eagles' new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion from his time in Green Bay, and now that he's been standing out in camp, he's been a riser on fantasy football draft boards. The Philly Voice's Jimmy Kempski recently wrote that it's "reasonable to assume" that Lemon won't be ready for a starting role to open his rookie season in 2026.
Source: Philly Voice - Geoff Mosher
Source: Philly Voice - Geoff Mosher