Bills' New Stadium Drawing Heat Over Obstructed Views

Aug 10, 2026, 7:14 PM ET
The Buffalo Bills opened their new stadium on Saturday night when the team held a practice in the new building, and the event sparked a variety of images of seats with obstructed views, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Chief operating officer Pete Guelli said that the Bills have heard from "less than one percent" of the Personal Seat License account holders regarding sight-line concerns at the new stadium. Guelli said the team will address the issues on a "case-by-case basis." Buffalo has more than 17,000 PSL account holders, with each account holder having one or more seats in the new stadium. One of the extreme examples that was posted on social media over the weekend was taken from a seat that has not been sold and will not be sold for football games.--Keith HernandezSource: Pro Football Talk - Mike Florio