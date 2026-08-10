Tank Dell Drawing Positive Reviews During Comeback
Tank Dell is drawing encouraging reviews as he continues his return from the serious knee injury that cost him the entire 2025 season. Rookie Watch reports that Dell has looked especially explosive in camp and more fluid running routes than he did before the injury. Dell returned to padded practice last week and has been able to run routes at full speed during individual drills, although Houston has not yet moved him into regular team work. The 26-year-old last played in 2024, when he caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns across 14 games. Getting back on the field at all is a significant step after Dell underwent multiple surgeries following his December 2024 knee injury. The early reports on his movement are promising, but progressing into one-on-one and 11-on-11 work will provide a much better test of where Dell stands in his comeback. UPDATE: Dell was involved in team drills at training camp practice on Monday.
Source: Rookie Watch
Source: Rookie Watch