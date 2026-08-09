Jayden Daniels: A Boom or Bust QB1 in 2026
Jayden Daniels has experienced the highs and lows of the NFL in his first two seasons. In 2024, Daniels won the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year, finished as QB5 in fantasy formats, and helped the Commanders reach their first NFC Championship Game since 1992. The next season was brutal, as Daniels suffered several injuries and the team went 5-12. Now, Daniels will have to operate without his star left tackle, Laremy Tunsil (triceps), who will miss most of the 2026 season. While the former second-overall pick has significant upside, with upgraded weapons and elite rushing ability, his floor is very low. His injury history and potential offensive line concerns make him a high-risk/high-reward option in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller