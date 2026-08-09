Jets to Feature Breece Hall More Prominently in 2026
Breece Hall is expected to be featured more prominently as the team's lead back this season. After signing Hall to a four-year contract extension this summer, the Jets plan to build their workload around him, with Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis working behind him. In his fourth season, Hall had 243 carries for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns, along with 36 receptions for 350 yards and one touchdown. His receiving workload saw a massive dip last season, falling from over 4.75 targets per game to just three in 2025. Hall will need to be a major factor in the passing game alongside quarterback Geno Smith to reach his current ADP.
Source: Connor J Hughes - SNY
Source: Connor J Hughes - SNY