Matthew Stafford's QB3 Finish Will Be Hard to Repeat
Matthew Stafford put together an MVP season at 37, throwing for an NFL-high 4,707 yards and 46 touchdowns while finishing QB3 on a per-game basis. The offense around him is still loaded. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are back, and Los Angeles led the league in both scoring and total offense last season. The bigger question is how many of those touchdowns Stafford can bring with him into 2026. His touchdown rate jumped to 7.7% last year after sitting at 4.8% for his career, and his fantasy scoring still comes almost entirely through the air. Stafford is now 38, which is another reason not to treat last season as the new baseline. He has looked sharp when practicing in camp, with the Rams managing his workload to keep him fresh for Week 1. RotoBaller ranks Stafford 96th overall and QB14. There is still plenty here for another productive season, but drafting him as a QB2 makes more sense than chasing last year's QB3 finish.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller