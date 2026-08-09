Tee Higgins Returns to Practice on Sunday
Tee Higgins (rest) returned to practice on Sunday after a "rest day" during the team's stadium practice on Friday. Higgins has stayed healthy throughout training camp and, despite not dressing for Friday's practice at Paycor Stadium, is fine. The Pro Bowl wideout has dealt with a number of lower-body injuries throughout his career, including several hamstring strains. It's understandable that the team is being cautious with him. Over the past two seasons, Higgins has totaled 1,751 yards and 21 touchdowns in just 27 games, averaging 13.7 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Despite the risk posed by both his and quarterback Joe Burrow's injury histories, Higgins remains a strong WR2 candidate in 2026.
Source: Mike Petraglia - Jungle Roar Podcast
Source: Mike Petraglia - Jungle Roar Podcast