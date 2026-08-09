Gunnar Helm to Lose Snaps to Fellow Tight End?
Gunnar Helm has been receiving breakout hype for most of the offseason, but one writer doesn't believe the hype is as real as advertised. Buck Reising believes that former New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger will get the bulk of the snaps as a more well-rounded veteran. His experience in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system will make him a factor in this offense. Helm had 357 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 44 receptions last season, while working behind now-Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo. Helm is ranked as the TE27 in RotoBaller's positional rankings. While there's upside, the second-year tight end appears to be heading toward a timeshare in Tennessee.
Source: Buck Reising - ATOZ Sports
Source: Buck Reising - ATOZ Sports