Ty Johnson Sustains Knee Injury During Saturday Night Practice
Ty Johnson went down to the ground and immediately grabbed his right knee during a 1-on-1 drill during Saturday night's practice. The Bills' training staff helped Johnson to the sideline, then back to the locker room. There is currently no immediate official update, but the 28-year-old will undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Johnson is currently listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart behind James Cook and Ray Davis, and primarily was used as the team's third-down back in passing situations. If Johnson has to miss an extended amount of time, Cook could see a big uptick in work on passing downs. Cook was viewed as an elite receiving back prospect coming out of Georgia, but he has mainly been deployed as an early-down runner in the NFL.
Source: NYup.com - Matt Parrino
Source: NYup.com - Matt Parrino