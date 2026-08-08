Kaleb Johnson Still Seeing Special Teams Usage
Kaleb Johnson is still getting kick return work in practice. Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Crossman said he has been pleased with Johnson's special teams play, including as a returner. Johnson will likely need to stand out on special teams to earn carries on offense. The Steelers drafted the 23-year-old in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a potential replacement for Najee Harris, and he quickly became a trendy sleeper in fantasy football leagues. However, Johnson was phased out of the offense and finished with 69 rushing yards on 28 carries in 10 games. There was optimism he could become a main back in his second season, but that faded after the team signed Rico Dowdle early in the offseason. Johnson will remain a dynasty stash for the foreseeable future but can be dropped if managers need extra roster space.
Source: PennLive.com - Nick Farabaugh
Source: PennLive.com - Nick Farabaugh