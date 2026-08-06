Joe Ryan Likely to Go on Injured List With Glute Strain
Joe Ryan (glute) is dealing with a mild left-glute strain, and he's considered likely to land on the injured list, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. Ryan has had trouble replicating his delivery while pitching at less than 100% health, and it has shown in the results, as he has allowed 17 runs (16 earned) on 25 hits (seven home runs) while walking two and striking out 10 in 15 1/3 innings pitched in his three starts since the All-Star break. The Twins initially said Ryan was dealing with arm fatigue, but now we know that he has a glute strain. The 30-year-old should remain rostered in all fantasy leagues if/when he goes on the IL. Hopefully, it will be a short stay before Ryan can bounce back as a fantasy ace down the stretch. He's currently 6-8 with a 3.65 ERA (3.42 FIP) and 1.14 WHIP with 138 strikeouts and only 27 walks in 125 2/3 frames across 23 starts in 2026 in his sixth year with the Twins. The two-time All-Star's strikeout rate has dropped to 26.4% this year, but he's only walking 5.2% of the batters he faces as well.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes