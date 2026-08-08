Trey Murphy III Could Draw Midseason Trade Chase
Trey Murphy III could become a midseason trade target if the team starts slowly, with Evan Sidery reporting that the Pistons and Pacers may circle back after New Orleans held firm on a high asking price. For fantasy, this is more background noise than a reason to fade him. Murphy broke out last season, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.2 threes, and 1.5 steals while locking in strong nine-category value. A move next to Cade Cunningham in Detroit or Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana could trim some usage, but Murphy's shooting, steals, and clean stat profile should travel. He remains a strong draft target unless the trade chatter turns concrete.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery