Jack Kayil Stays Overseas with ALBA Berlin
Jack Kayil will remain overseas next season after signing a new five-year deal with ALBA Berlin, while fellow second-rounder Tyler Nickel is "all in" on starting his pro career, according to Ian Begley. Kayil, whose draft rights New York acquired at No. 39, earned Bundesliga Best Young Player honors and should have time to develop in Germany. Nickel, acquired at No. 47, looks like a candidate for a two-way deal after shooting 40.0 percent from three as a senior at Vanderbilt. The defending champions have little need to rush either rookie, leaving both off fantasy radars unless Nickel quickly earns a real rotation path.
Source: Ian Begley
Source: Ian Begley