A.J. Brown, Christian Gonzalez Separated at Patriots Practice
A.J. Brown and cornerback Christian Gonzalez were separated after a heated exchange during Thursday's practice, according to Mark Daniels. The moment came after Gonzalez broke up a pass intended for Brown during a two-on-two red-zone drill and celebrated the play. The two exchanged words as the team moved to the next period before Kayshon Boutte stepped in and pulled Brown away. Boutte said he heard Brown tell Gonzalez, "You a grown man," and wanted to intervene before the situation went any further. Gonzalez later called the matchup "good on good" and said there was no disrespect between them. The two have battled throughout camp, and this appeared to be another competitive moment between two of New England's top players.
Source: Mark Daniels
Source: Mark Daniels