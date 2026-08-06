LeBron James Set for More On-Ball Work
LeBron James is expected to take on more point-guard duties next season, with Evan Sidery reporting that head coach Nick Nurse confirmed James will primarily play the position. The four-time MVP averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists last season, and this setup should keep his assists useful even if his scoring volume dips in a crowded lineup. Tyrese Maxey may lose some on-ball reps, but cleaner off-ball scoring chances could soften the fantasy hit. VJ Edgecombe and Jaylen Brown face tighter touch ceilings, while Joel Embiid should remain a major half-court hub. James still carries fantasy value, but the appeal leans more toward assists and efficiency than vintage scoring volume.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery