Justin Thomas Looks to Find Ball Striking Form in Greensboro

Aug 5, 2026, 12:00 AM ET
Coming off underwhelming performances across the pond, Justin Thomas needs to find some momentum this week at the Wyndham Championship to get inside the top 30 on the FedEx Cup points list. His play on and around the green has been serviceable all season, but the ball striking has fluctuated, which is the explanation for his time in the UK. Considering the shot-making required around Sedgefield, it seems like a place tailor-made for JT, but it's only resulted in one decent performance (T12 in 2023) in four career appearances. Still, the 33-year-old has as high a ceiling as anyone, considering his proficiency in his wedge game and short iron play. Part of which ranks second on the season in strokes gained around the green (0.532). For those looking for home run hitters in the regular season finale, Thomas makes reasonable sense. --Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour