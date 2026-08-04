Jonathan Kuminga Market Could Move Soon

Jonathan Kuminga's Market Could Move Soon
Jonathan Kuminga could settle his market soon, with the Los Angeles Lakers still among the strongest suitors and the Minnesota Timberwolves also showing interest. The Lakers have a larger offer and a possible starting role to pitch next to Luka Doncic. Minnesota can sell an open power-forward spot next to LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards, but it faces a much tougher financial path. Kuminga, 23, became available after Atlanta declined his team option, and he averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16 games with the Hawks. A starting job would give him points, rebounds, and athletic upside, but limited defensive stats and shaky efficiency make him more of a redraft upside play than a safe mid-round target.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery